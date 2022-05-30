Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.99 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,162 shares of company stock worth $1,091,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.