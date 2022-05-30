Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.85 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $62,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,146,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

VFC stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.