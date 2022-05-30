American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,215 shares of company stock worth $3,640,491 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

