Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 514.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

TransUnion stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

