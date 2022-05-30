Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.16 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $23,111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

