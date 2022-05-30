Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152,084 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 387.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.