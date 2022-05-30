Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.22% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

GSBD stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

