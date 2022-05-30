Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,743,000 after purchasing an additional 114,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.40. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.