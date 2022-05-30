Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,906,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,825 shares of company stock worth $24,785,697. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

