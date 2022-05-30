Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.25 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

