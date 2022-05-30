Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,143,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $128.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

