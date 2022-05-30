Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.20 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

