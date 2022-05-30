First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,238 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,063 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

