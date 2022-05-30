Blair William & Co. IL Buys 34,216 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

