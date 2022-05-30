Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 428 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,203,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,763,000 after buying an additional 474,234 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hasbro by 3,248.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 412,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hasbro by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,501,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.