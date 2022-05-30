Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.40 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,077 shares of company stock worth $1,923,155. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

