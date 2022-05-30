Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.29% of Pure Cycle worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 322,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 252,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $16.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.