Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.37% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

