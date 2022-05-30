Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $59.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.