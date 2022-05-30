Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 479 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $165,196,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $159.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

