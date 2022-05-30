Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 160.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $465,000.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.