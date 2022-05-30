GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

IEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

