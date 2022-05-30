GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,840 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 577,309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,922,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,668,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,823,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $188.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.25. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.31 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.