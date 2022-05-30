GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $565,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

