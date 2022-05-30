GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,584 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.42% of RedHill Biopharma worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

