GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $546,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

