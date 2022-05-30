Telefónica, S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.