13,530 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

