Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $828,000 Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RYN opened at $41.80 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

