Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of JXN opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly purchased 10,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,429,032.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

