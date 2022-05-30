GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,652 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 461,732 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $6,478,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.24 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

