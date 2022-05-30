GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,726 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $290.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $256.77 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.79.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

