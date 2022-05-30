GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in Valvoline by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,545,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,376,000 after buying an additional 79,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after buying an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

