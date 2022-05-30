GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $554,000 in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Cardiovascular Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 247,303 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 132,716 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Bank of America began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

