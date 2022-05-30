GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $570,000 Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) by 274.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,507 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

