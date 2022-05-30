GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,723 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

