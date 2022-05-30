Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Titan Machinery worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 148,527 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $619.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.