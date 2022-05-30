Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £686.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.24).

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £2,574,797.33 ($3,239,961.41). Also, insider Aimee Pitman bought 17,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($37,814.14).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

