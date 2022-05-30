13,211 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,211 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 17,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

