GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

RKT opened at $9.47 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 477,000 shares of company stock worth $4,336,955. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

