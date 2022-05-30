GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $573,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI opened at $58.92 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

