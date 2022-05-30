ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
ABM stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.
ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABM Industries (ABM)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.