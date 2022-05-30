Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,977 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 269,779 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Toro by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC opened at $82.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

