Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

ITT stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

