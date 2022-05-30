Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 83,865 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Centennial Resource Development worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

