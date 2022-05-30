Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $886,000 in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 102,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,202. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.53.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

