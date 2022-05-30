Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $2,526,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,325 shares of company stock worth $3,159,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

