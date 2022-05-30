Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,078 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 829,984 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 444,688 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 382,237 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 368,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 556,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.