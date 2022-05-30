Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

