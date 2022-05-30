Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,916 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 612,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in MEDNAX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

